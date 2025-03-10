- Home
- Pakistan
- Chak No 242 JB (Marlo) Education Department's inattention, school facilities are outdated, building ..
Chak No 242 JB (Marlo) Education Department's Inattention, School Facilities Are Outdated, Building Is Also Dilapidated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Chak No 242 JB (Marlo) Education Department's inattention, school facilities are outdated, building is also dilapidated, local people appeal to authorities to take notice Students of village Chak No 242 JB (Marlo) of Bhawana tehsil are forced to study in a dilapidated school
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Chak No 242 JB (Marlo) Education Department's inattention, school facilities are outdated, building is also dilapidated, local people appeal to authorities to take notice Students of village Chak No 242 JB (Marlo) of Bhawana tehsil are forced to study in a dilapidated school.
The school building in the village is suffering from the inattention of the education department, students are forced to study at the cost of their lives.
The school building is also dilapidated and there are no other facilities inside the school.
In this regard, the local people said that there is no school nearby where the children of the village can study.
The officers of the education department have submitted applications to the higher authorities several times, but so far this school has not been renovated. Locals protest, demanding that our children's future be saved from becoming dark.
Locals have appealed to the CO Education, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take notice.?
Recent Stories
AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs
Policeman martyred in Bajaur
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases
AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage ..
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day
ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG
DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling
Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh government4 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs4 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred in Bajaur4 minutes ago
-
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases4 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture4 minutes ago
-
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day4 minutes ago
-
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG9 minutes ago
-
DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling9 minutes ago
-
Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services9 minutes ago
-
City Police review Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr security plan9 minutes ago
-
Key members of Sarhad Business Alliance join APBF9 minutes ago
-
Rule of law, justice emphasized for corruption free society20 minutes ago