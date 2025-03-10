(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Chak No 242 JB (Marlo) Education Department's inattention, school facilities are outdated, building is also dilapidated, local people appeal to authorities to take notice Students of village Chak No 242 JB (Marlo) of Bhawana tehsil are forced to study in a dilapidated school.

The school building in the village is suffering from the inattention of the education department, students are forced to study at the cost of their lives.

The school building is also dilapidated and there are no other facilities inside the school.

In this regard, the local people said that there is no school nearby where the children of the village can study.

The officers of the education department have submitted applications to the higher authorities several times, but so far this school has not been renovated. Locals protest, demanding that our children's future be saved from becoming dark.

Locals have appealed to the CO Education, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take notice.?