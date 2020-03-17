Chakdara fair suspended for fortnight

UrduPoint.com
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : The district administration of Adenzai tehsil on Tuesday in pursuance of the provincial government directives postponed cattle and weekly fair at Chakdara for fortnight.

A notification from the DC Office said "The fair of Chakdara is hereby postponed with immediate effect for 15 days and up to April 4.

" It said the decision was taken as proactive measure against novel coronavirus and in the best interest of public.

In the notification the assistant Commissioner Adenzai was directed to depute Levy personnel at the site of the fair to check gathering of people.

