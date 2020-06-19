Chakdara police recover 10,000 grams hashish, arrest smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Chakdara police in a successful action here on Friday recovered 10,000 grams hashish and arrested the drug-pusher.

DSP Adenzai Amjad Khan said during ongoing drive initiated on directives of DPO against drug dealers in the district, the Chakdara police conducted a raid and foiled an attempt of drug smuggling on big scale.

The police arrested the drug dealer named Jalal of Dir Upper from a bus stand and recovered 10,000 grams hashish from his possession.

A case was registered against him under Drug Act and further investigation was underway, the DSP said.