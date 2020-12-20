Chakdara press club gets new office-bearers

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior journalist Shah Faisal Afghani and Javed Rehman have been elected unopposed as President and General Secretary of the Chakdara Press Club respectively in an election meeting held here on Sunday.

According to details, Shah Faisal Afghani and Javed Rehman have also been elected as President and Secretary unopposed.

The other elected office-bearers included Muhammad Jalil (Vice President), Zafar Ali Shah (Joint Secretary), Abdul Rahim (Finance Secretary).