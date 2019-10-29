Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) to launch crackdown against tax defaulters from Nov 5

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) has decided to launch grand operation against property tax defaulters.

According to official source on Tuesday, the CCB has asked the defaulters to clear their arrears before November 4, otherwise a strict action would be taken in accordance with the law.

He said special counters have been established for collection of property tax and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay tax before the deadline.