Chaklala Cantonment Board collects Rs 189 mln property tax in first quarter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has collected record property tax amounting to Rs 189 million during last three months.

According to a CCB official, the board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer had accelerated its campaign to collect property tax and managed to recover over Rs 189 million during first quarter of 2019-20 financial year.

He said, the board was working on increasing its tax net and had offered 15 percent rebate to taxpayers who deposited their property tax during the first quarter.

He said, the property tax can be submitted by the end of this year without any fine.

To a question he said that tax recovery was better because a large number of residents had paid their taxes on time.

The reason residents are paying property tax on their houses is that the board had made it compulsory for the people to pay property tax if they want any certificate from the board, he added.