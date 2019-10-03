UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaklala Cantonment Board Collects Rs 189 Mln Property Tax In First Quarter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:01 PM

Chaklala Cantonment Board collects Rs 189 mln property tax in first quarter

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has collected record property tax amounting to Rs 189 million during last three months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has collected record property tax amounting to Rs 189 million during last three months.

According to a CCB official, the board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer had accelerated its campaign to collect property tax and managed to recover over Rs 189 million during first quarter of 2019-20 financial year.

He said, the board was working on increasing its tax net and had offered 15 percent rebate to taxpayers who deposited their property tax during the first quarter.

He said, the property tax can be submitted by the end of this year without any fine.

To a question he said that tax recovery was better because a large number of residents had paid their taxes on time.

The reason residents are paying property tax on their houses is that the board had made it compulsory for the people to pay property tax if they want any certificate from the board, he added.

Related Topics

Fine From Million

Recent Stories

40 jewellers showcase designs at Hong Kong Pavilio ..

21 minutes ago

Father appeals for bringing back his son's body fr ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs NH&MP to frame structure rul ..

5 minutes ago

Qualified Physiotherapists will continue struggle ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Rosatom Offers Philippines to Build Small ..

5 minutes ago

US Watchdog Accuses San Francisco of Water Polluti ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.