UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaklala Cantonment Board Confiscates Four Truckloads Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:52 PM

Chaklala Cantonment Board confiscates four truckloads goods under anti-encroachment operation

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) on Tuesday confiscated four truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) on Tuesday confiscated four truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to a CCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Chaklala has further been intensified in CCB areas aimed at clearing encroachments and providing relief to the citizens visiting the markets.

The grand clean-up operation against encroachments was underway in CCB areas while now it has further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Dhamial Road, Chungi No. 22 and Bakra Mandi and four truckloads goods were confiscated.

He said, CCB markets are regularly being visited and the staff concerned conducting raids at main markets.

The vendors who are found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads are imposed fines with warnings, he added.

Related Topics

Road Market From

Recent Stories

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

3 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

26 minutes ago

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamab ..

1 hour ago

DPO Swabi issues security plan for Eid-ul-Adha

4 minutes ago

England international Dier signs new Spurs deal

4 minutes ago

Hostage-Taker in Ukraine's Lutsk Says There Are Ch ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.