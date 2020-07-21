Chaklala Cantonment Board confiscates four truckloads goods under anti-encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) on Tuesday confiscated four truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to a CCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Chaklala has further been intensified in CCB areas aimed at clearing encroachments and providing relief to the citizens visiting the markets.

The grand clean-up operation against encroachments was underway in CCB areas while now it has further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Dhamial Road, Chungi No. 22 and Bakra Mandi and four truckloads goods were confiscated.

He said, CCB markets are regularly being visited and the staff concerned conducting raids at main markets.

The vendors who are found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads are imposed fines with warnings, he added.