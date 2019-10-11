UrduPoint.com
Chaklala Cantonment Board Confiscates Three Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:16 PM

Chaklala Cantonment Board confiscates three truckload goods of encroachers

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has confiscated three truckload goods in its operation against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) has confiscated three truckload goods in its operation against encroachments.

According to a CCB spokesman, the operation on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Chaklala was intensified and raids were being conducted on daily basis.

He said, encroachments were removed from Chaklala Scheme-III, Marrir, Lalkurti and other areas. Handcarts, counters, chairs, tables and other items of encroachers were confiscated, he added.

The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Illegal banners and posters were also being removed from different areas, he said.

