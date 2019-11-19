(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has promoted as many as 37 teachers to next grade while grade 1 to 5 grade employees working in the Board's various departments were also promoted to the next grades

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) has promoted as many as 37 teachers to next grade while grade 1 to 5 grade employees working in the Board's various departments were also promoted to the next grades.

CCB Secretary Syed Husnain Hameed Bukhari told APP that the teachers who served in the same grades for years and many of them were near to retirement were upgraded on the directives of Director General of Military Land Cantonments Hassnat Amir Gialini.

He said the process of the upgradation of other employees including supervisors and firemen working in grade 1 to 10 is underway.

The deserving staffers meeting the service and qualification criteria would be promoted soon.