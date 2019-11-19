UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaklala Cantonment Board's 37 Teachers Promoted In Next Grade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:06 PM

Chaklala Cantonment Board's 37 teachers promoted in next grade

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has promoted as many as 37 teachers to next grade while grade 1 to 5 grade employees working in the Board's various departments were also promoted to the next grades

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) has promoted as many as 37 teachers to next grade while grade 1 to 5 grade employees working in the Board's various departments were also promoted to the next grades.

CCB Secretary Syed Husnain Hameed Bukhari told APP that the teachers who served in the same grades for years and many of them were near to retirement were upgraded on the directives of Director General of Military Land Cantonments Hassnat Amir Gialini.

He said the process of the upgradation of other employees including supervisors and firemen working in grade 1 to 10 is underway.

The deserving staffers meeting the service and qualification criteria would be promoted soon.

Related Topics

Same

Recent Stories

PM to go on official visit of three countries

44 minutes ago

UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped ..

56 minutes ago

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contem ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan traditionally enjoys friendly relations w ..

5 minutes ago

China's e-sports sector on fast track to all aroun ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing Calls Hong Kong Court's Ruling Against Mas ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.