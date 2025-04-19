Open Menu

Chaklala Police Bust 2 Bike-lifter Gangs, Recover 23 Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Chaklala Police bust 2 bike-lifter gangs, recover 23 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Chaklala Police, in a major action against bike lifters on Saturday, busted two gangs of four criminals recovering some 23 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the first gang comprising Muhammad Lund, resident of Hyderabad and Dilbar Khan, resident of Nowshera was held with 13 stolen motorcycles and frames.

Likewise, 10 stolen motorcycles and spare parts were recovered from the gang of Usman Ali, resident of Swabi and Zeeshan, resident of Rawat.

Recent Stories

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

3 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

3 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

3 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

3 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

3 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

3 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan