Chaklala Police bust 2 bike-lifter gangs, recover 23 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Chaklala Police, in a major action against bike lifters on Saturday, busted two gangs of four criminals recovering some 23 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the first gang comprising Muhammad Lund, resident of Hyderabad and Dilbar Khan, resident of Nowshera was held with 13 stolen motorcycles and frames.

Likewise, 10 stolen motorcycles and spare parts were recovered from the gang of Usman Ali, resident of Swabi and Zeeshan, resident of Rawat.