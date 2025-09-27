Chaklala Police Bust 3-member Bike-lifter Gang, Recover 7 Motorcycles
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Chaklala Police have arrested a three-member bike-lifter gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Saturday, the arrested suspects were involved in depriving citizens of their valuable assets.
The cases against them would be challenged in court with solid evidence, ensuring strict legal action.
Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Waheed said the individuals involved in such crimes could not escape the clutches of law. He reaffirmed the Police’s commitment to protecting citizens’ lives and property.
