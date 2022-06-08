Chakri along adjoining area searched during operation

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Chakri and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Chakri and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Dhamyal police conducted search operations in and around Chakri.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.