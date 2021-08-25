Chakwal family seeks justice in farmer’s murder case

(@fidahassanain)

The victim family says that suspect Khurram Iftikhar who killed Munir Haider is nominated in the FIR, and is an influential person who has not been arrested despite elapse of three months.

CHAKWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2021) The suspects who killed a man working at his agricultural piece of land three months ago is still at large, the victim family said, appealing the police authorities for justice.

Sameer Haider, the brother of deceased Munir Haider and resident of Kalo Jo Mureed, said that Khurram Iftikhar, the main suspect, with an unknown accomplice killed his brother when they were working at the fields on May 24, 2021.

Being an influential person, suspect Khurram Iftikhar was still at large despite that he was nominated as the main suspect in killing Munir Haider.

"Khurram Iftikhar is very influential person as he himself is a lawyer and has connections with the local bar, " said Sameer.

"My all family members; my sisters are in grief since we lost our loved one, " he added.

He criticized the system that why police was not arresting the culprits and why the justice was not being given to them.

The sisters of the deceased also ran from pillar to post to get justice and raised their voice on every platform but nobody bothered to listen to their grievances.

The reason behind the murder is long legal battle between the parties, said an FIR 234/21 registered with Chakwal Sadar Police Station under Section 302, 324, 109 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

It said that Munir Hider died on the spot when Khurram Iftikhar and his unknown accomplice opened fire at him. A man namely Khurram Abbas who was one of the witnesses also received bullet on his left-arm and fell injured while Rescue 1122 also reached the spot and it shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital.

"The circumstantial evidences are open and clear and are in our favor. And the most important thing for me is that my brother was killed in front of my eyes. I need justice, " Sameer cried.

The entire family, especially the sisters of the deceased, is in deep shock and grief since the murder and has demanded IGP, DPO Chakwal and police officials concerned that the culprits involved in killing Munir Haider must be brought to justice.