Chakwal Madrassa Child Abuse Case; CM Punjab Visits Residence Of Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the residence of the victims of Chakwal Madrassa child abuse case and met the victims and their parents.

Mohsin Naqvi was briefed about the unfortunate incident.

He assured the victims and their parents, the speedy delivery of justice.

The CM on this occasion said that it was a very sad incident and those responsible could not escape and were given exemplary punishment according to the law.

Justice would be ensured to the affected children, he added.

“The children are our future and it is our responsibility to protect them,” he said.

Strict action would be taken in accordance with the law against the accused who committed heinous acts, Mohsin Naqvi said.

In a briefing, the CM was informed that two main suspects in the Chakwal child abuse case had been sent behind bars.

The accused were identified with the help of CCTV videos and they were arrested in the light of the statements of the victims and their parents.

The parents of the children had complained of torture and abuse on the part of two teachers.

The statements of the affected children were recorded. There were also marks of torture on the bodies of some children, the CM was briefed.

Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Commissioner Rawalpindi, District Police Officer and Deputy Commissioner Chakwal were also present on the occasion.

