Challan filed against Aleema Khan in Nov. 26 violent protest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The challan in the case against PTI founder's sister, Aleema Khan for the violent November 26 protest has been submitted in the Special Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi.

The court summoned Aleema Khan on accused for November 29, with copies of the challan to be provided on the next date.

According to prosecutor Zaheer Shah, Aleema Khan is named as the main accused in the Sadiqabad Police Station case for the November 26 protest, where she incited workers to protest despite Section 144 being in force.