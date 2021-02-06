Challan issues to 635 traffic rules violators

The Traffic Police of Karachi (South) in its endeavor to check the violations of traffic laws, issued challans to over 635 drivers on different violations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Traffic Police of Karachi (South) in its endeavor to check the violations of traffic laws, issued challans to over 635 drivers on different violations.

The Traffic Police South took actions against the drivers on various violations including 203 for one-way or wrong-way, 10 vehicles for using tinted glasses, 20 for fancy number plates, four under-age drivers and 190 motorbike riders for not wearing helmets, said a spokesperson of the SPP Traffic South Karachi.

The checkpoints were set up and action was taken against violations such as using pressure horns, tinted glasses, fancy number plates and not wearing helmets by motorcycle riders.

Besides handing down challans, all drivers were warned to ensure strict compliance of the traffic rules and regulations.

In addition, action is also being taken by the anti-begging team against the professional beggary, particularly, the child beggars.

The Traffic South Police Anti-Beggary Unit handed over the child beggars to the Child Protection Unit of Women Police Station.

In addition, the professional beggars were removed from all the signals and intersections.