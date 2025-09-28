Open Menu

Challan Tickets Issued To 29,000 Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Traffic police continued their efforts on Sunday to prevent accidents and enforce regulations against one-way violations. According to Lahore Traffic Police sources, actions against one-way violations have increased by 197 percent this month.

So far, 29,704 challan tickets have been issued for one-way violations, compared to 15,000 tickets last month. Of these, Lahore Traffic Police alone issued 10,000 challans.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore has directed all CTOs and Deputy Traffic Officers (DTOs) to implement special measures and deploy teams in the field to curb one-way violations effectively.

