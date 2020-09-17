UrduPoint.com
Challans Filed Against Several Vendors For Violating Labor Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:01 PM

On the special directive of the Secretary Labor Welfare Department, challans were filed in the Labor Court on Thursday against several vendors for violating the Labor Act and Shop Ordinance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :On the special directive of the Secretary Labor Welfare Department, challans were filed in the Labor Court on Thursday against several vendors for violating the Labor Act and Shop Ordinance.

A handout issued by Directorate General of Public Relations said on Thursday said that Inspector Abdul Nabi Kurd, filed challans in Quetta against 47 companies for non-payment of wages fixed by the government of Balochistan to the employees working on the tower.

"10 challans have been issued by Labor Court No.

4 Gwadar and payment of wages to labor under Balochistan law along with payment of fines to shopkeepers under labor laws," Joint Director Labor Welfare Hub Gwadar Fida shawani in this connection said that the government of Balochistan is trying its best to protect the basic rights of the workers under the labor laws.

He further said that in the light of the orders of Secretary Labor Welfare and Director General Labor Welfare Department, Labor Survey Officer Muhammad Qasim Lodhi has been assigned the responsibility of ensuring compliance.

