Challans issued to transporters on SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The district transport department Wednesday checked SOPs regarding coronavirus in the public transport on main roads.

The team headed by Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain checked different vehicles and issued challans to violators of SOPs.

He warned drivers to ensure SOPs in vehicles, otherwise, they will not be allowed.

The team also visited different transport stands and supervised the process of sprinkling anti-germsspray in vehicles and transport stands.