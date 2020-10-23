Challans sent to court over encroachments

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sent challans to the court against 12 shopkeepers involved in encroachments in different parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sent challans to the court against 12 shopkeepers involved in encroachments in different parts of the city.

According to the FDA spokesperson, the enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya visited and checked the encroachments in different colonies, markets and found 12 shopkeepersinvolved in encroachment in Madanpura and Millat Town areas.

The challans against shopkeepers were sent to the court of special magistrate.