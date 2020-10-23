UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Challans Sent To Court Over Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Challans sent to court over encroachments

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sent challans to the court against 12 shopkeepers involved in encroachments in different parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sent challans to the court against 12 shopkeepers involved in encroachments in different parts of the city.

According to the FDA spokesperson, the enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya visited and checked the encroachments in different colonies, markets and found 12 shopkeepersinvolved in encroachment in Madanpura and Millat Town areas.

The challans against shopkeepers were sent to the court of special magistrate.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Market Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

21 minutes ago

Man commits suicide on railway track in Taxila

few seconds

All set to celebrate 73rd Founding Anniversary of ..

4 minutes ago

12 arrested, stolen motorbike, narcotics recovered ..

4 minutes ago

FHP to be developed as state-of-the-art mental hea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.