Challenges Arise As Numerous Relatives Accompany Patients In ATH

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospitals (ATH) Abbottabad is facing a challenge as an increasing number of relatives accompany patients, often in a disorganized and chaotic manner.

These attendants have their own needs, from using restroom facilities to eating and sleeping. When these facilities aren't readily available, complaints about the lack of amenities arise. It appears that some of these people treat the hospital environment more like a guesthouse rather than a healthcare institution, with a limited understanding of the critical importance of maintaining cleanliness in a medical setting.

Attempts to regulate the number of accompanying relatives have faced public backlash and also thrown security personnel in a negative light. Similarly, when hospital administration takes a firm stance on managing these situations, it can sometimes be perceived as being incapable of handling the influx of visitors effectively.

It is important to note that all these efforts, including provision of facilities and ensuring a clean environment, are driven by the Primary objective of ensuring the well-being of the patients.

Cooperation from all parties involved is crucial in achieving this goal. ATH administration urged those coming to care for patients to consider bringing only one or two attendants, refraining from bringing children to the hospital, and emphasizing cleanliness within the hospital premises.

They said that we understand the concern and support from family members, and it is essential to make a balance between ensuring the comfort of the patient and maintaining the overall hygiene and orderliness of the healthcare facility.

