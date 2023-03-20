UrduPoint.com

Challenges Faced By QAU Require Immediate Attention: Minister

Published March 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) is a prestigious institute and the challenges faced by the university require immediate attention.

He said this during a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the QAU Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar who called on him here.

The minister highlighted the role and importance of accountability for institutions saying that no institute can thrive without accountability as it plays a vital role in efficient and effective management.

He at the outset reiterated his resolve to ensure that all the current issues of QAU would be addressed on a war footing.

The minister assured Dr. Niaz of complete cooperation while highlighting his high expectations.

QAU VC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar appreciated the trust put in him by the minister and assured the minister that all the ongoing challenges of QAU will be addressed immediately.

He said that he considers this position a trust and will dispense his duties with utmost honesty.

Dr. Niaz said that QAU is a prestigious university and has a long history. In the end, Dr. Niaz assured the minister that he will carry out his duties with utter dedication.

Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

