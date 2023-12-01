Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday issued arrest warrants for the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman in the 190 million pound scandal, posing challenges for him.

The warrants are issued against PTI chairman Shahzad Akbar, Ziaul Mustafa, Farhat Shahzadi, and Syed Zulfikar Bukhari.

By the NAB chairman's instructions, the Punjab police is mandated to present all accused individuals facing charges of corruption and abuse of power.

The NAB instructed the Punjab government to guarantee the execution of the arrest orders.

Previously, on Thursday, the PTI chief filed a post-arrest bail petition in the 190 million pound case.

Submitted by his legal representatives Latif Khosa, Intizar Panjutha, and Ali Ijaz, the PTI chairman filed a bail application in the accountability court, naming the NAB chairman and director general as parties.

The petition highlights the petitioner's status as a former prime minister and renowned cricketer, emphasizing that his reputation is being unjustly tarnished for political reasons. The plea seeks post-arrest bail in the 190 million pound case. The Islamabad accountability court issued a notice to the NAB, and the hearing has been adjourned until December 4.