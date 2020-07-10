Challenges of hunger, poverty increasing in comparison to COVID-19: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said that the problems of hunger and poverty are increasing in comparison to coronavirus all over the world.

Referring to Oxfam's warning in this regard, he said that the world was finally recognizing that due to hunger and poverty, there could be more deaths than coronavirus, said a statement.

The Sindh Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been drawing attention from the very beginning that we have to maintain a balance between the war against coronavirus and the economy.

The Sindh Governor expressed hope that now the critics of the Prime Minister would have realized his foresight. He said that the Prime Minister's statement that complete lockdown was never the solution to coronavirus's problem had proved to be true.