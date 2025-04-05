Cham Sayadan ambush, five killed, two injured

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) At least five people on Saturday including four members of the same family were gunned down in a premeditated ambush allegedly carried out by a rival group in Chham Syedan Takri.

The victims, identified as Haji Shehzada, Syed Muzrab Shah, Ziaullah Shah (son of Haji Shehzada), and Naseer Shah (son of Shehzada Jan), were traveling along a local road when they came under attack.

In a turn of events, one of the attackers, Anwar Ali Shah, reportedly shot and killed his own cousin, Syed Azam Shah, during the chaos.

According to initial reports, the Primary suspect, Syed Azam Shah son of Nazir Shah managed to escape the scene. However, police have confirmed the arrest of Ahmed Qayyum Shah son of Gulab Shah, another key suspect in the case.

Authorities have also named additional accused individuals, including a son and two nephews of Anwar Ali Shah and a son of Ahmed Qayyum Shah, who are currently at large.

The local community has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and is calling on the District Police Officer (DPO) of Battagram to take swift action. Residents urge authorities to apprehend all suspects involved and to monitor those allegedly supporting or sheltering the perpetrators.

Elders of the region and law enforcement agencies have been strongly urged to act promptly to prevent further bloodshed and restore peace in the troubled area of Chham Sadat.