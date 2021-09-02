Chaman border may be closed for some day due to threats: Sheikh Rashid

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Chaman border with Afghanistan may be closed for some days due to some threats.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Thursday, he said our forces are present at the border. We are proud of our security institutions for the service they are rendering for the security of the country.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said peace in Afghanistan is important for peace in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said it is not time for long march rather we have to sit together to take forward the country and deal with the challenges. He said the opposition may hold the long march within the ambit of law but nobody will be allowed to play with the law and order situation.