Chaman border to be opened within three months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) After Torkham border the government has also decided to make the Chaman Border operational, which would be opened within 90 days.The state of art crossing points utilizing most modern machinery and gadgets to channelize the trade and prevention of smuggling would be made at Chaman border that will enhance the volume of Pak-Afghan trade manifolds .

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has made modern crossing points on Torkham Border that was inaugurated by the PM Imran Khan, which now opened round the clock for Pak Afghan trade.