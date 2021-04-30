UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaman Border With Afghanistan Opens

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

Chaman border with Afghanistan opens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan has reopened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman which would remain operational for18 hours in a day during entire week.

A notification issued by Ministry of Interior said, "the competent authority has been pleased to allow the Chaman Border Crossing Point (BCP) operational for 18 hours a day seven (07) days a week with immediate effect".

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chaman Border

Recent Stories

Video showing police officers dancing to spread aw ..

23 minutes ago

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

56 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

50 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

50 minutes ago

DC Tank for timely completion of developmental sch ..

50 minutes ago

Over 253 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.