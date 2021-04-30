Chaman border with Afghanistan opens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan has reopened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman which would remain operational for18 hours in a day during entire week.

A notification issued by Ministry of Interior said, "the competent authority has been pleased to allow the Chaman Border Crossing Point (BCP) operational for 18 hours a day seven (07) days a week with immediate effect".