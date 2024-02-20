Chaman Protests Resolved, Passport Requirement Remains: Jan
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday announced the resolution of the situation in Chaman following the release of four detained protesters on the guarantee of local elders
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday announced the resolution of the situation in Chaman following the release of four detained protesters on the guarantee of local elders.
In a statement issued here, he said that the elders pledged that the protesters will not disrupt the normal life of the town.
Earlier, protesters had blocked the Chaman Passport Office, prompting local law enforcement (police and Levies) to remove the barricades.
However, the roadblocks have since been cleared and traffic remains normal.
The protests stemmed from opposition to the newly implemented one-document requirement for travel, which stipulates that a passport is mandatory.
The local administration has reiterated its commitment to enforcing this state-mandated policy and warned against any attempts to create law and order problems, emphasizing that such action will be met with stern action.
