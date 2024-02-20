Open Menu

Chaman Protests Resolved, Passport Requirement Remains: Jan

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Chaman protests resolved, passport requirement remains: Jan

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday announced the resolution of the situation in Chaman following the release of four detained protesters on the guarantee of local elders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday announced the resolution of the situation in Chaman following the release of four detained protesters on the guarantee of local elders.

In a statement issued here, he said that the elders pledged that the protesters will not disrupt the normal life of the town.

Earlier, protesters had blocked the Chaman Passport Office, prompting local law enforcement (police and Levies) to remove the barricades.

However, the roadblocks have since been cleared and traffic remains normal.

The protests stemmed from opposition to the newly implemented one-document requirement for travel, which stipulates that a passport is mandatory.

The local administration has reiterated its commitment to enforcing this state-mandated policy and warned against any attempts to create law and order problems, emphasizing that such action will be met with stern action.

Related Topics

Resolution Balochistan Chief Minister Police Law And Order Traffic Chaman From Opposition

Recent Stories

Promotion of latest technology imperative to incre ..

Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqra ..

13 minutes ago
 Indictment in £190 mln case deferred

Indictment in £190 mln case deferred

13 minutes ago
 HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr ..

HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr Jamal

13 minutes ago
 Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region

Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region

22 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU

CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 23

19 minutes ago
HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provinc ..

HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provincial exchange programs for stud ..

18 minutes ago
 Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away

Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away

18 minutes ago
 Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sou ..

Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sources in North Khyber Pakthunkh ..

18 minutes ago
 PTA launches data center to enhance service delive ..

PTA launches data center to enhance service delivery

18 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital

CM inaugurates upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital

17 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates sports gym of police training colle ..

CM inaugurates sports gym of police training college

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan