Chaman to Quetta-Karachi 790km highway to be tendered soon: Maulana Asad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood on Wednesday said that Chaman to Quetta-Karachi 790Km highway would be tender soon.

He disclosed this while talking to media at the NHA Quetta office here.

The Federal Minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the Sukkur- Hyderabad Motorway on December 9, 2022.

He said that Imran Khan could not build a single motorway in his government saying that the country was suffering economically because of the previous government's agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister added that mega projects had started during the regime of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which were closed by the PTI government.

Our coalition government was restarting these projects.

"Gwadar Airport will be put into operation by next year with the cooperation of China", he said, adding that the government economists were working under the leadership of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to get the country out of the economic difficulties and provide relief to the people.

The Minister noted that citizens would have the good news soon that tender for Chaman to Quetta Karachi 790 km highway advertised. During the rain and flood disasters in Sindh and Balochistan, the officers and employees of the National High Authority did a great job and worked in the field for a month to provide food, medicine and other essentials to the affected people.