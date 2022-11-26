Chamber delegation congratulates Ghulam Ali on taking oath as KP Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday called on Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and congratulated him on taking oath as the 35th Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A six-member delegation of the chamber visited the Governor's House and expressed hope that the new governor would help resolve the longstanding problems of the business community and others in the province.