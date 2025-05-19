Chamber Delegation Meets RPO Rawalpindi To Strengthen Security Measures
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 08:34 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, held a high-level meeting with a delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Industry at his regional office here on Monday.
The delegation, led by group leader Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, included Chamber President Sardar Saqib, Senior Vice President Dost Ali Jan, Vice President Asif Javed, President of the mobile Association Sajid Hassan Butt, and executive committee members Rana Khurram, Zaman, Naseer Qureshi.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the city, the challenges faced by small traders and industrialists, and to promote stronger collaboration between the police and the business community.
During the meeting, the Chamber President briefed the RPO on the various issues pertaining to the trader community.
RPO Alpa assured the delegation that the protection and safety of traders remains a top priority for the Rawalpindi police.
He further stressed the importance of consistent coordination and dialogue between the police and traders to resolve issues in a timely and effective manner.
The RPO also shared that police patrolling in market places are being intensified for improved security.
The Chamber President expressed gratitude to the RPO, highlighting the significance of such engagements to enhance mutual trust and cooperation.
As a token of appreciation, the group leader of the Chamber presented an honorary shield to RPO Alpa.
