Chamber Of Commerce And Industries (HCCI) Terms Federal Budget 2023-24 People's, Business Friendly

Published June 09, 2023 | 09:24 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The business community has termed the Federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 as people-friendly and said the federal government provided relief to all sectors including agriculture.

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) president Adeel Siddiqui while talking to APP said despite financial constraints the federal government presented a business-friendly budget in which the agriculture sector, traders, large-scale manufacturers, investors, youth as well as social sector were given unprecedented relief.

"Though next year's budget has a historical deficit of over 7000 billion rupees the government will try its best to cover it through drastic measures," the HCCI president hoped.

Adeel Siddiqui said, "In the budget, along with the agriculture sector, a significant amount is being allocated to the energy sector and water reservoirs in the country." HCCI President said, "Bridging the budget deficit as per the budget estimates will be a challenge which will require concrete steps to be covered." He said, "It is not only people-friendly but this budget is also business-friendly which will be beneficial for all stakeholders." Meanwhile, HCCI arranges a program to watch a live budget speech of the federal finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. A large number of traders and media persons were present for the coverage of the budget speech.

