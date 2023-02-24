UrduPoint.com

Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Holds Family Festival In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds family festival in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shaheed Benazirabad organized a four-day entertainment, cultural and industrial exhibition (Family Festival) at Football ground, Government Boys Degree College Nawabshah, Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari and President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Azim Mughal inaugurated the festival.

Addressing the occasion, Commissioner said that organizing a family festival by CCI SBA is the best way to provide a better environment and entertainment activity to the people of the district. He said that it is a good initiative for people in the wake of Corona and devastation of rain and flood.

The Commissiner said that the visiting families of entertainment and cultural festival enjoyed the opportunities to buy industrial and cultural items in one place which would help increase the sale of such items. Commissioner said that he is confident that divisional and district administration would also take steps to organize such entertainment facilities for people.

Addressing the occasion SSP Capt (r) Meer Saud Magsi said that organizing of four-day entertainment festival by Chamber of Commerce and Industry SBA is a welcoming act, which would provide the best opportunities for entertainment to citizens.

He said that Police department arranged best security arrangements with regard to entertainment festival.

Addressing the occasion President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Azim Mughal welcomed the guests and said that CCI SBA has organized the festive for the first time to provide a pleasing environment to citizens. He said that the four-day festival would continue till February 26, 2023.

He said that the first two days of the festival would be exclusively for women while the second two days are reserved for families. He said that organizers have arranged scientific, cultural, industrial and food stall at the festival while swings for children and meena bazaar is also organized for women.

On the occasion Commissioner accompanied by members of Chamber and Commerce visited different stalls set up by various government and private departments. The festival contained the stalls of meena bazaar, kid corner, Food Court, traditional Sindhi cultural stalls, flower exhibition and industrial and business exhibition where women and children took interest of purchasing items of choice. Best security arrangements were made on the occasion.

