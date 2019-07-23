UrduPoint.com
Chamber's Delegation Meets CPO Rawalpindi

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:38 PM

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Industries met with the City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana in his office here on Tuesday

The delegation was comprised of Muhammad Samraan President of the chamber, Nadeem Sheikh CEO, Naeem Sheikh, Khan Asghar, and others, police spokesman informed.

During the meeting, CPO Faisal Rana said traders and industrialists playing vital role in strengthening the country's economy. He asked business community to take security measures while transferring cash from banks, but if the community felt insecurity, they could contact relevant SHO to provide security.

It was the foremost responsibility of police to provide and maintain a safe and peaceful environment for the traders and industrialists, he added.

The CPO informed that peace committees were formed in Police Stations, and the business community would have their representatives in them.

CEO Nadeem Sheikh of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small traders and Industries appreciated CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana to curb the crime and said business community felt secure and satisfied with the security arrangements.

