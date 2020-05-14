UrduPoint.com
Chambers Demands Reduction In Sales Tax, Interest Rates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Chambers demands reduction in sales tax, interest rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The 12th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), on Thursday unanimously demanded the government to reduce the sales tax rate to 5 percent from 17 percent.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, in a statement, said more than 47 chamber presidents from across the country attended the annual conference through videolink .

The declaration adopted by the conference called for decreasing the interest rate to 4 percent. It also demanded that all types of income should be taxed, while the Federal board of Revenue should focus on new taxpayers and not burden the existing taxpayers for revenue collection.

The concessions given to the construction sector should be extended to other sectors as well, the conference added.

The conference also called changing the definition of cottage industry and exempting it from the sales tax. It emphasized that healthcare and education should also be given industry status, and demanded a special COVID-19 concession package for women.

