Chambers Of Commerce Acknowledge Blue Economy Vision

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chambers of Commerce on Friday acknowledging vision for blue economy and lauded the Minister for Maritime Affairs for the great work being carried out in that regard at the ministry.

Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce Presidents have written a letter of thanking and praising to the Minister for his untiring efforts in resolving business fraternity's issues' pertaining to ports, said a press release issued here .

In the last one month, the minister visited the Chambers of Commerce in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

After having separate meetings in their respective chambers and hearing out their issues in detail, the minister followed it up with a combined meeting at the Lahore Chamber on the 19th March, with the representatives of all Chambers present in attendance, along with the chairmen of Port Qasim Authority and KPT.

They also appreciated him for introducing the new shipping policy.

