Chambers of Commerce delegation meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A representative delegation of Chambers of Commerce & Industries and trader organizations of 25 districts met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Sunday.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar participated in the meeting via video link from Islamabad.

Industrialists, Presidents of traders community and office-bearers presented their problems, proposals and recommendations.

The caretaker CM noted down all the problems and proposals and assured them of resolving their implementable proposals. A special cell would be established with the assistance of Federal Finance Ministry to resolve the issues relating to remittances. On widow facility would be provided for the issuance of NOC to set up new industries and starting a new business.

Announcing to establish a special cell for the traders and industrialists in the Industries Department, the CM apprised that a special cell would be established in two days. He vowed to resolve the problems of industrialists on priority basis, saying that the government would entirely change the obsolete system of getting NOCs from different departments to set up an industry. New industries would be issued NOCs through one window operation in 30 days.

Office-bearers of textile industries and APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) congratulated the caretaker CM and his team on getting record cotton field and lauded the performance of his team.

The CM stated that the traders and industrialists were the backbone for the national economy. We want to create ease in business for the promotion of trade activities" he said. Implementable proposals of traders and industrialists community would definitely be reviewed.

A team had been activated to resolve the problems of traders at the provincial level. Naqvi said that a task had been assigned to the Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade SM Tanveer to resolve the problems of industrialists and traders.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that difficult time and difficulties were going to end soon and Pakistan was treading towards betterment, adding that Pakistan would not default and not a single day delay was made in making external payments. To assemble traders and industrialists on a single platform was welcoming and appreciable, he asserted.

It was agreed during the meeting to take steps for the expansion of the roads of Sundar Industrial Estates of Rahim Yar Khan and Lahore, Construction and extension projects of Sargodha-Bhalwal Road and completion of the steel bridge of Fort Munro Phase One and Phase three. Funds worth rupees 470 million will be released for the solarisation of Ghazi University. Construction,repair, restoration work of road from Dera Ghazi Khan to Quetta and Rajanpur road will be done. Establishing Industrial Estate-2 in Sahiwal was reviewed.

Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretary Industries, officials concerned, APTMA Group Leader Gohar Ejaz, Anwaar Ghani, Fawad Mukhtar, Presidents and office-bearers of Chambers of Commerce & Industries Small Traders and Small industries, Floor Mills, Rice Mills, Hardware Merchants Association and other Associations were present.