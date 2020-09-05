Chamkani nominated to contest Supreme Court Bar Association elections

(@FahadShabbir)

Malgari Wakeelan (Friends Lawyers) has nominated Asad Ullah Khan Chamkani to contest elections for President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Malgari Wakeelan (Friends Lawyers) has nominated Asad Ullah Khan Chamkani to contest elections for President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

According to a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here Saturday, Asad Chamkani who was a former judge also served as President Peshawar high Court Bar Association.

He was formally nominated for elections by the parliamentary board of Malgari Wakeelan. He also served as General Secretary Peshawar High Court Bar Association.