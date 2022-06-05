Chamkani Police Arrested One With Counterfeit Currency
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Chamkani Police during an operation foiled an attempt of smuggling counterfeit Currency on a tip-off and succeeded in arresting one person here on Sunday.
While giving details about the person who was allegedly smuggling counterfeit currency worth Rs. 0.
9 million and arrested the smuggler, hailing from Abbottabad. The alleged accused was trying to smuggle counterfeit currency through a car through Peshawar, Police said.
"We have recovered Rs. 0.8 million counterfeit currency during the operation," the official said, adding,"The counterfeit currency was likely to be used on Eid al-Adha." A case has been registered against the alleged accused, Police said.