Chamkani Police arrested one with counterfeit currency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Chamkani Police during an operation foiled an attempt of smuggling counterfeit Currency on a tip-off and succeeded in arresting one person here on Sunday.

While giving details about the person who was allegedly smuggling counterfeit currency worth Rs. 0.

9 million and arrested the smuggler, hailing from Abbottabad. The alleged accused was trying to smuggle counterfeit currency through a car through Peshawar, Police said.

"We have recovered Rs. 0.8 million counterfeit currency during the operation," the official said, adding,"The counterfeit currency was likely to be used on Eid al-Adha." A case has been registered against the alleged accused, Police said.