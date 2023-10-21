Open Menu

Chamkani Police Files FIR Against Former PTI Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Chamkani Police files FIR against former PTI minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) An FIR has been filed against former provincial minister Kamran Bangash for sheltering Murad Saeed in his house, said an official of the Chamkani Police Station here Saturday, soon after his arrest and sending him to jail by the Anti-Terrorist Court on judicial remand.

The FIR has been registered by the SHO of Chamkani Police Station, police officials said.

The FIR includes other provisions including terrorism, police said while showing the FIR.

Kamran Bangash had given shelter to the wanted criminal Murad Saeed in his house, he said.

Police raided Kamran Bangash’s room to arrest Murad Saeed but during the raid, Kamran Bangash along with other people started firing at the police and as a result, a policeman was also injured in the firing.

Murad Saeed managed to escape after being shot by Kamran Bangash and others, the official said. Kamran Bangash was arrested with weapons as well, the official said, adding, fear and panic also spread in the area due to the firing on the police team.

APP/ijz/1505

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Jail Criminals FIR Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

22 minutes ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

52 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

52 minutes ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

3 hours ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

3 hours ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

3 hours ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

4 hours ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

5 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan