Chamkani Police files FIR against former PTI minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) An FIR has been filed against former provincial minister Kamran Bangash for sheltering Murad Saeed in his house, said an official of the Chamkani Police Station here Saturday, soon after his arrest and sending him to jail by the Anti-Terrorist Court on judicial remand.

The FIR has been registered by the SHO of Chamkani Police Station, police officials said.

The FIR includes other provisions including terrorism, police said while showing the FIR.

Kamran Bangash had given shelter to the wanted criminal Murad Saeed in his house, he said.

Police raided Kamran Bangash’s room to arrest Murad Saeed but during the raid, Kamran Bangash along with other people started firing at the police and as a result, a policeman was also injured in the firing.

Murad Saeed managed to escape after being shot by Kamran Bangash and others, the official said. Kamran Bangash was arrested with weapons as well, the official said, adding, fear and panic also spread in the area due to the firing on the police team.

