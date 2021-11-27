Chamkani police foil arms smuggling bid; recover 17 pistols

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chamkani police on Saturday foiled a bid of arms' smuggling and recovered 17 pistols from a passenger near G.T.Road, said SHO Haroon Khan.

Acting on a tip off, the police team during snap checking of vehicle intercepted a passenger Abdul Akbar who was travelling to Punjab from Darra Adam Khel.

Upon thorough checking, the police recovered 17 pistols and thousands of cartridges from his possession.

The smuggler was arrested and shifted to police station for further investigation after filling a case against him.