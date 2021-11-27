UrduPoint.com

Chamkani Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid; Recover 17 Pistols

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:05 PM

Chamkani police foil arms smuggling bid; recover 17 pistols

The Chamkani police on Saturday foiled a bid of arms' smuggling and recovered 17 pistols from a passenger near G.T.Road, said SHO Haroon Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chamkani police on Saturday foiled a bid of arms' smuggling and recovered 17 pistols from a passenger near G.T.Road, said SHO Haroon Khan.

Acting on a tip off, the police team during snap checking of vehicle intercepted a passenger Abdul Akbar who was travelling to Punjab from Darra Adam Khel.

Upon thorough checking, the police recovered 17 pistols and thousands of cartridges from his possession.

The smuggler was arrested and shifted to police station for further investigation after filling a case against him.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University orga ..

Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University organizes 'Kissan Mela' at Koont F ..

26 seconds ago
 Jahanzaib inhabits top position in 38th Millat Tra ..

Jahanzaib inhabits top position in 38th Millat Tractors Governor Cup Golf

28 seconds ago
 Sindh Agriculture University becomes first smart c ..

Sindh Agriculture University becomes first smart campus in Sindh

29 seconds ago
 Up to UK to control borders post-Brexit, says EU c ..

Up to UK to control borders post-Brexit, says EU commissioner

31 seconds ago
 Police foil weapons smuggling bid

Police foil weapons smuggling bid

3 minutes ago
 Iraninan riot police deployed after 67 arrested in ..

Iraninan riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.