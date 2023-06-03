Chamkani Police Station recovered illegal weapons during operation

Chamkani Police Station in a very successful operation recovered illegal weapons with the alleged accused were also arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chamkani Police Station in a very successful operation recovered illegal weapons with the alleged accused were also arrested.

According to detail, the Chamkani Police Station during a successful operation have recovered illegal arms and arrested one main alleged accused involved in arms smuggling. During the operation ladies Police also participated.

The arrested accused include Naeemullah, Naseer Khan, Police official while confirming the arrest of the arms smugglers said. The alleged accused were involved in illegal weapons and other crimes, including keeping the citizen in custody, Police said.

During the important operation, two Kalashnikovs, two Kalashnikovs, two rifles, several magazines and hundreds of cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the alleged accused, Police officials said.