Chamkani Residents Decry Discriminatory Attitude Of PTI Local Office Bearers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Chamkani residents decry discriminatory attitude of PTI local office bearers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :People residing in Union Council Chamkani, a suburban area of provincial metropolis, said that their area had not been given due share in the ongoing development work due to ill planned and discriminatory policies of the local government representatives of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI).

The locals alleged that internal rifts in the PTI had affected the pace of development work. They said that uplift projects were approved and executed on the basis of favouritism and personal affiliation.

They said that funds for Inqilab Road to Chamkani had been approved twice, but the allocated amount was spent on areas that belonged to the blue eyed people of the PTI.

They said that congested locality of Zarinabad that is located near the road was severely affected by the apathy of local PTI leaders, who had turned a blind eye to deteriorated sanitation conditions in that locality.

The said that due to incomplete road, the accumulated sewage water often entered nearby houses besides increasing sufferings of children and students who went to various schools situated in that area.

The area residents urged the authorities to take action and solve their problems as they were the main victims of indifference attitude of PTI local office bearers.

