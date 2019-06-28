Chamliyal Mela continues in border village

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chamliyal Mela celebrations continued for the second day in a border village along the Sialkot Working Boundary here on Friday.

The three-day celebrations began on Thursday in village Tulsipur-Charwah, some 64km from here.

Long queues of people were witnessed collecting 'Sharbat' (sweet water) and 'Shakkar' (soil) from the dargah of the famous saint Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, known as 'Baba Chamliyal'.

The Chamliyal Mela was being celebrated with full fervor and joyfulness by the people of both sides in Ramgarh-India and Sialkot-Pakistan currently.