"Champion Schools" To Be Rewarded For SSC Outstanding

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 06:58 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :School education Department South Punjab will reward students and heads of 'Champion Schools' for showing good results in Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Examination.

The Directorate of Public Instructions (Secondary) has sought data from CEOs District Health Authorities and DEOs of 10 schools including five boys and five girls from each district in this connection.

The students who produced brilliant results in SSC 2022 will get commendation certificates besides their principals or headmasters in a ceremony to be held in their honour soon, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

