Champions Trophy: 100 Gamblers Arrested During Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 08:01 PM

Lahore Police have conducted operations against gambling dens and online gambling in connection with the Champions Trophy matches, arresting 100 suspects and registering 21 cases over the past week

This was stated by the spokesperson for Lahore Police in a statement issued on Monday. The spokesperson revealed that various operations against gambling in the past week led to the recovery of over 185,000 rupees from the arrested suspects. So far this year, 613 suspects have been arrested in gambling-related crackdowns, with 157 cases registered. The police have also recovered more than 3.536 million rupees wagered in gambling activities.

By division, 228 suspects were arrested in City Division, 170 in Cantonment, 34 in Civil Lines, 33 in Sadar, 94 in Iqbal Town, and 54 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that strict action against gambling is continued. He directed intelligence-based operations against gambling dens and online gambling and emphasized the use of advanced technology to curb online betting. He further instructed authorities to closely monitor social media applications promoting online gambling. He reaffirmed that gambling is a social menace and that police operations to eliminate it will continue on a priority basis.

