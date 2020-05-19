Chan for avoiding petty differences for poor class uplift

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday urged all the political parties and civil administration to shun petty differences and start working for poor masses of the country.

There was a serious need to remove hurdles from the poor segment of the society fighting against coronavirus with meager financial resources, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on the smart lockdown policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the present leadership was compelled to take hard decisions for removing the miseries of daily wage workers.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said opening of markets and other outlets besides transport system, would help improve the lives of less privileged class.

Regretting the attitude of opposition parties fighting for non-issues, he said we had made appeal to every person belonging to any school of thought to come forward and discharge responsibilities for poor citizen.

He said there was need to ensure 'rule of law' in the country to streamline the system.

Expressing dismay over weaknesses of the civil administration working in provincial capitals, he said implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety measures was the liability of the provincial representatives but unfortunately, they could not manage to impose orders of the government for safety of the people.