Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:05 PM

Chan, Kundi discusses PPP's media strategy, political affairs

Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nadeem Afzal Chan, met with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor House in Islamabad on Thursday

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the party's media strategy in detail. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his bold and insightful defense of Pakistan's dignity on international media platforms during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

He commended Bilawal’s efforts in effectively countering Indian propaganda, calling his stance exemplary and unmatched.

The Governor also appreciated the significant contributions of other party leaders in this regard. He especially lauded Nadeem Afzal Chan’s dedication and hard work, describing him as a valuable asset to the party.

In response, Nadeem Afzal Chan expressed admiration for Governor Kundi’s commitment and approach.

He emphasized that fulfilling the vision of Shaheed Bhutto remained the party’s mission and pledged to continue serving this cause with sincerity and responsibility at all platforms.

