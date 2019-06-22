Chan promises to bring back foreign assets of Jahangir Tareen, Faisal Vawda 

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that the prime minister will now give policy statements more instead of addressing the nation.

Speaking about the amnesty scheme, Nadeem Afzal Chan said, “I promise if Jahangir Tareen and Faisal Vawda have foreign properties, they will also be brought back.”

About the high-powered commisssion formed to probe the loans, he said that the formulation of the commission is not aimed at victimizing anyone but to dig out the reasons behind the wastage of foreign loans in the country.

The PML-N had taken abundant foreign loan but did not initiate any fruitful project to boost the economy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

PML-N had introduced the culture of being not apologetic on their own wrong doings, he added.

He said leaders of PPP and PML-N were unable to defend their failed and poorly handled projects which dented the national exchequer, adding corrupt leaders would have to face the music.

"PTI is striving hard to strengthen the rule of law and democratic values in the country whereas the PML-N leaders are power hungry and want to rule the country," he stated.